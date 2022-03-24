Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,670.00

Showcase (SHO) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $68,084.99 and approximately $18,670.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.50 or 0.07014147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.63 or 1.00006125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

