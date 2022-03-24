Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

