Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,038 to GBX 2,551. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,083.50 ($27.43) and last traded at GBX 2,066.50 ($27.21), with a volume of 9018734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,007.50 ($26.43).

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.12) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Shell Company Profile (LON:SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

