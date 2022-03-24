SEMrush (SEMR) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SEMrush to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million -$3.29 million -573.00 SEMrush Competitors $1.80 billion $300.58 million 4.53

SEMrush’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SEMrush. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58% SEMrush Competitors -125.96% -63.77% -6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SEMrush and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 SEMrush Competitors 2686 13267 24413 668 2.56

SEMrush currently has a consensus target price of $22.21, suggesting a potential upside of 93.84%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.51%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SEMrush rivals beat SEMrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

