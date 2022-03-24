SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given New GBX 1,585 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,585 ($20.87) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.75) to GBX 1,560 ($20.54) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $956.14.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

