Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 31.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $288.99 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

