Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

