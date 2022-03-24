Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $114.10 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00010689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.15 or 0.07063838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.68 or 0.99271898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044353 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

