scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCPH opened at $5.52 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

