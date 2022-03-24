Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.
About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)
