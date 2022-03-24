Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

