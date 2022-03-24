Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $563,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

