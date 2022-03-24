Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 4,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 137,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.