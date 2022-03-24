Sarcophagus (SARCO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.82 Million

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $8.82 million and $20,402.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.95 or 0.07071067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.09 or 0.99674076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044039 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

