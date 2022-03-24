Sarah Kuijlaars Buys 8,000 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 8,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £56,480 ($74,354.92).

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 698 ($9.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 615 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 788.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.96.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Inchcape Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.