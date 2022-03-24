Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.27

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €88.27 ($97.00) and traded as high as €94.01 ($103.31). Sanofi shares last traded at €94.04 ($103.34), with a volume of 1,866,714 shares.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($115.38).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.32.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

