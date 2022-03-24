Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.67. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 9,493 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

