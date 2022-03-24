SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $232,486.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.36 or 0.07048150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,821.59 or 0.99588799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00044074 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,784,384 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,050 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

