Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells $14,998.93 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $14,998.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

