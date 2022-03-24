RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.81) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, cut their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RWS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 707.50 ($9.31).

Get RWS alerts:

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.17) on Wednesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($44,102.16).

About RWS (Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.