Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,307 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.13% of Blucora worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $924.93 million, a P/E ratio of 136.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

