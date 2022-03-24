Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Everest Re Group worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $291.84 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.88.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.13.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

