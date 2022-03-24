Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.66% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NESR stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

