Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 610,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

