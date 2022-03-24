Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Cadence Bank worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

CADE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

