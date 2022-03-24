Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

NYSE WBS opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

