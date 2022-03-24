Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 200,831 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Newell Brands worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.