Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.