Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Up 2.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.70. 6,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.
Rupert Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rupert Resources (RUPRF)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.