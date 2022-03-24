Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.19) to GBX 2,020 ($26.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.71) to GBX 1,961 ($25.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.64).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,288.50 ($16.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.35. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.22).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.77) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,855.16).

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.