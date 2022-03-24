Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.93) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.42).

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 797 ($10.49). 273,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,603. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.64). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 786.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 802.77.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,722.49). Also, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,817.17).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

