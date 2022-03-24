Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

