Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

