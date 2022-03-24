Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $186.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.60. American Express has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

