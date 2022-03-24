Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $233,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $736.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

