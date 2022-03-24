Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

