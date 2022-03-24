Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.88 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

