Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

GE stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

