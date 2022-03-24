Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.61 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

