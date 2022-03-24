Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average is $229.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

