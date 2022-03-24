Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.