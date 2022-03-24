Rotharium (RTH) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Rotharium (RTH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $166,364.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

