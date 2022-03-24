Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $463.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.96 and its 200 day moving average is $463.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.88 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

