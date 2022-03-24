Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.70

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.70 and traded as high as C$67.65. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$67.34, with a volume of 1,505,115 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

