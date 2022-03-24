Robert Glenn Sells 1,543 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $152,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

