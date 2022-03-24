Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 9.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 48.30 and last traded at 47.62. 427,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,640,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 57.36.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

