Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

