REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.22. 33,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,484. The stock has a market cap of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43.

REX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $414,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

