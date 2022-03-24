Revomon (REVO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Revomon has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.