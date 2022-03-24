Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,893 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.